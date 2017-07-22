Jubilee to LOSE all Elective Positions in Nyamira, It’s Complicated for Uhuru in Gusii

I have had an opportunity to work with jubilee in Nyamira county for the last one month and I can confirm that jubilee has gained alot in presidential votes but it’s unfortunate that jubilee will not secure any elective position in Nyamira county except the Women Rep position that is likely to go to Jerusha Momanyi .

Yesterday, we had an opportunity to traverse the North mugirango constituency as we drummed support for jubilee candidates and it came to my notice that people are not ready to embrace jubilee candidates. North Mugirango being Hon Kiangoi backyard, the jubilee senatorial candidate, we tried to campaighn for him but locals jeered us.

For the gubernatorial race, it’s increasingly becoming clear the next governor will either be Okioma(PDP), Gesami(Independent) or Nyagarama (ODM). The jubilee candidate Hon.Nyambati a former kitutu masaba Mp has only made inroads in Bosamaro Ward of west mugirango. We’ve tried to campaign for him within Bogetutu his stronghold but it’s very clear that people are not ready to embrace his leadership claiming that he mismanaged the constituency when he was MP and too incompetent and old to lead.

Hon Nyambati’s move to move endorse Hon Kiangoi for senate has turned out to be his biggest political blunder especially in Kitutu Masaba where Nyambega Mose comes from. Nyambega Mose will be voted to the last man and his supporters will now not vote Nyambati but will instead vote for Okioma.

If yesterday’s debate at Egesa FM is something to go by, it’s very clear that Nyambati has only gained in Bosamaro Ward and Okioma seems to have got an upper hand in Bogetutu a constituency with almost 100,000 votes and North mugirango. I will be keenly watching on how things unfold for the remaining 2 weeks.