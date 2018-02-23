How Jubilee Conspired With Wiper To Remove Hon Gladys Wanga From PSC

By Gladys Wanga

Friends,

As you must all be aware, this afternoon, I was dropped from the list of NASA members to the Parliamentary Service Commission after a long drawn battle that saw Jubilee take very active role in our affairs. Jubilee openly colluded with one of our coalition partners against the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

Clearly, I became a victim of my unwavering support for our Party Leader and People’s President HE Raila Odinga and my commitment to the course for electoral justice.

I wholeheartedly thank the People’s President for standing firm with me, which forced Jubilee to come out openly and show its hand. My reward to him will be more uncompromising support.

To fellow fighter Aisha Jumwa and brother George Khaniri who will represent us in PSC, am proud of you and offer my dedicated support. Together, we fight for Kenya.

#AlutaContinua