Jomo Kenyatta created the current problems in the transport sector in the name of hiding cartels

When I was young, long before the collapse of the original KBS, this was the story I used to be told about how we got into the mathree mess. Apparently, Jomo, instead of expanding public transport, told privateers of public transport: kanyoni wi hithahithe, na wonwo, nduri wakwa (little bird, keep hiding, but if you are seen/caught, you are not mine/I dont know you).

So basically, Jomo introduced hustling into the public transport sector. But eventually, the relationship was tipped in the hustlers’ favor when the SAPs struck. Now hustlers turned into vultures. They cannibalized KBS and Kenya Railways, and left Kenyans to the whims of young men who were desperate for an income. Those who are young may not now how humiliating mathrees were before Michuki. We used to be packed into mathrees, we used to stand two people next to each other in those tiny passages, and we were literally forced to sit on people’s laps. Imagine how humiliating it was for us women packed aginst the front of a man and feeling his you know who rise against you. There were even 2 manambas per vehicle: one to call out people to enter, and the other one to pack us. It was terrible.