JKIA-Westland express way is a looting spree, reject!

By Ephraim Njenga via fb

WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?

What is the rationale or economic sense of spending KShs 59 on the JKIA-Uhuru Highway-Rironi road project when we can use that money on the more sustainable Nairobi Commuter Light Rail project

The 31.6 kilometres Addis Ababa Light Rail project cost US$ 475 Million which is equivalent to KShs 48 billion at today’s exchange rate. The double track electrified rail took three years to complete. The trains move at a max speed of 70 km/hr with each train carrying 286 passengers equivalent to 8 33 passenger buses.

There has been many stories about the Nairobi commuter rail project. Costs have even been estimated at a mere KShs 25 Billion. Why waste KShs 59 billion on a road that will be clogged a few years after its construction? Haven’t we learnt anything from the Thika Highway which is already congested less than five years after its construction?

It is sad that a high impact project like this cannot take shape because leaders are still looking for the highest tender bribes. Our neighbours implement such projects and start enjoying benefits while we are still doing talkshops.

This is how we are losing competitiveness and our once revered leadership role in the region. The cancer of corrupt and incompetent leadership must be tackled fast.