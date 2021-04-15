Jerome ogolla: If you chose Uhuru as your president you should not lecture Embarambamba, all of you are mad

By Jerome ogolla via FB

Apart from informing and mis-informing us, educating and entertaining us, journalism also has a cardinal role of acting as the voice of the voiceless

Citizen TV aired a brief documentary titled “victims of the penal code” that got me thinking. It was all about children born by mothers serving jail sentences or those who were too young to be separated from their mothers at the time of the sentencing

The mothers could be as guilty as charged and they are being punished for their crimes. But what about the children? Aren’t they living in deprivation for a crime they never committed?

You cannot subject any person to an injustice, just to serve justice for another person! Doesn’t make any sense

As I’ve said before, one of the reasons I strive to be home as early as possible, is for the sake of my son Jerome Ogola aka Padjos Mwana NDjili. Apart from me, the other members of the household are all ladies. If I don’t come home in time, every evening, he may end up squatting like everyone else to pee instead of standing and shaking well after use, like a man shoud

These are some of the many problems children born in prison may grow up with because there aren’t any male human beings inside women prisons. The kids have rights too, and the authorities should think non custodial sentences or altogether exempt such mums from punishment until when the tots are above four years

In other news, like every piece of art, music is a mirror which reflects the society. When you look at a mirror and you see an ugly being looking at you smiling back, do you break the mirror? That ugly thing is you

Embarambamba and his music aptly captures the chaos and confusion that is the Kenyan society. A society which can’t tell what’s right from what’s not, a society where thuggery and mediocre is celebrated as merit and honesty amount to nothing

A country which chooses a genocide suspect as it’s leader has no moral authority to admonish a “musician” rolling in mad and running like a possessed witch inside a sugar cane plantation in the name of music!

Good morning my fellow Hoof-Eaters!!