“JEFF KOINANGE Is A Conman-Journalist”- CONRAD ORONYI

By Professor CONRAD ORONYI

Are Kenyan journalists become dumb by the day? Look guys, why should a journalist who has prepared to host an interview come on th interview all week come on th material day and start requesting for questions frm viewers?

As if that aint bad..Who starts an interview with a question like Is it true you smoke? What a dumb question..Ok I smoke then?

The worst thng a journalist can do is to look down upon his interviewee..U cant demean an elected leader even when u blantantly know he is not upto th game on spoken language..

JKL needs a break..Ths guy has been inviting mediocre guests and remain asking stupid class one questions just yo get viewership..i wont be suprised nxt week to see Chege or Jaguar for a stupid interview..Ths show is losing meaning..A mediocre show is when after 2hr of interview all Kenyans are talking about is smoking or such like nonsense..

Smoking, whether bhang or papers is a choice..and anyone above the required legal age is free to smoke as he wishes..