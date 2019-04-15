Jalang’o angers many with his ‘Bitter Truth’ that Ivy Wangeci died for not Turing Down money and Gift from her Killer

“I think its time we become honest with each other.Too many young beautiful girls are dying.some of the most suddeth death you can’t wish for someone’s daughter.its time we discuss this issue! Rule one! No man give any woman anything for free! Yes i said it! Men can we tell them this! Even your dad takes you to school so that at old age and when he can’t provide himself he will depend on you! So my sister before you take any money from any man just ask them what they want in return and if you can’t offer what they want RETURN IT, SIMPLE DO NOT PROMISE WHAT YOU CANT DELIVER!

People work soo hard for their money my sister,do not exchange lies for a man hard earned money my sister!…my daughter when you decide to live beyond what your parent cant afford be ready to pay the price that the owner of your lifestyle will ask! Men are born investors and when they invest in you they expect returns! If you can’t give the returns just live the life your parents can afford! And Nothing is as good as you able to afford that life. Do not be sad that your age mate is in Dubai and wearing all the latest hair and clothes, they may be sad for what they had to do to be in Dubai and sad that they don’t love the person they are with in Dubai Be warned my sister….my daughter men also have feelings and when promised they want that promise!Do not be a victim! Do not be depressed! One step at a time before you take anyone’s money and gifts before he pays for your school fees and rents…before you take the plane to that trip..before you dress in that latest Gucci dress …..before you carry that David Jones bag ask him what he want . if you can give what he wants go ahead.if you can’t live the life your parents can afford! See you all the hardworking women at the top” said Jalang’o.