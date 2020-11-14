Its now LIMOUSINE vs Wheelbarrow- Tanga Tanga spokesman declares

BY Dennis Itumbi VIA FB

How Dynasties are campaigning for BBI – they are right – It is a LIMOUSINE Document.

Therefore,

WHEELBARROW vs LIMOUSINE!

NHIF vs LIMOUSINE Campaigns

#HustlerNation

So,

They tell us why to GIVE a Wheelbarrow?

Now a WHEELBARROW in Prices and different forms

1. Wheelbarrow with a TukTuk wheel – 4,500

2. Car Wash Kit – High-pressure machine and Tank – 150,000

3. Hustler Salon Equipment Package – 105,000

4. T-Shirt Printing Machine – 120,000

5. PA System – Mixers, Speakers, Generator, Piano – 200,000

All become Owners

Vs

LIMOUSINE HIRE FOR YOUTH BBI CARAVAN

30,000 shillings, minimum pay FOUR hours – 120,000

Hire 8am to 6pm – 30,000 x 10 = 300,000 Shillings

LIMO goes back to the owner.

In ONE day, Hundreds of Youth have the means to make income via Hustler WHEELBARROW Empowerment Forums and can employ others in a Garbage collection venture using Mkokoteni and Wheelbarrows.

While Dynasty BBI Forums creates INSTAGRAM LIMOUSINE Selfies!

#HustlerNation