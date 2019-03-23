It’s now clear, Raila was right when he sacked William Ruto from the cabinet over corruption

By Manaseh Nyainda

The ilk of Dennis Itumbi and his #System ya fucks legion think that the same porous tricks they have been using to demonize Raila Odinga will stir up ethnic animosity against him this time round.

One thing they should henceforth understand is that William Ruto has been emphatically telling us that there is a shortage of fools in Kenya but he is the apparent slave of his own words. With people like Itumbi of worrying emotional outburst, intellectual bankruptcy and repetitive archaic political tricks as his friends, William Ruto does not need more enemies. The ones he has are enough to cannibalize and obliterate him totally.

If you have been keen, the latest uncontrolled emotional eruption of William against Raila is not a coincidence. It is a pattern brought to you by Raila’s perceived hand in the unceremonial sacking of the country’s most intellectually inept Cabinet Secretary, inability of William’s hand of economic thuggery to stretch into the public coffers and plunder 21B as a whole and the Catholic Church official refusal to benefit from proceeds of corruption.

And this is where I begin. The mere fact that William took pride in the appointment of Kenya’s human trafficking aficionado, Rashid Echesa, as a CS and whose only known and definitely questionable credential is Tiang’ata village birth certificate and Khwisero Primary Class 7 report book, exposes his ability to rapidly run down this country through his well known diabolical means.

Now that his bred-in-the-bone crony has crumbled hundred times faster than a wet cookie, William cannot believe that Raila Odinga is publicly peeing on his portfolio and he cannot do anything.

This was then aggravated by the fact that Raila couldn’t allow him loot the remaining 13B from his own people of Elgeyo Marakwet whom he has fundamentally impoverished to only depend on his Harambee stunts in order to create dependency syndrome in them. The thief turned investigator cum prosecuter has now realized that his intricate corrupt network is being dismantled and hajui ataambia watu nini.

Suddenly, his car was rejected by the Catholic church. The most crooked billionaire hiding behind the veneer of a hustler has turned his guns on Raila calling him every sort of name. Now that there is nothing for WSR to clutch on while slowly sinking in the tomb of rejection, we have unanimously agreed to donate to him the name of Kenya’s most celebrated political figure to hung on as straws as he embarks on this epic journey of saving Kenya from his own devilish self.

As Itumbi sings his tired song, I want to remind him that the Chairman of Ruto Will Never Be President Committee, Uhuru Kenyatta, DCI Boss George Kinoti and DPP Noordin Haji have sent the gods to ask him to continue writing poems to his beloved TV girl.