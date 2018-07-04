It’s Getting Complicated For DP Ruto As Kikuyus Protest Jubilee Failures

It is clear that everything in this country is not well. It’s now evident even to the most rigid regime supporters, though they will not accept it. Which brings me to the question; why are people even thinking about voting for Ruto in 2022?

Ruto has been a big part of this “presidency” In fact, one could argue that he has been an equal partner. And with the finance docket falling in his camp, I surmise that he takes a lot of responsibility for the economic mess. What will be his campaign clarion? Change? Change what? Change your own settings? And any promises he will promise in 2022 why didn’t he effect them from 2013? Why can’t he effect them from now to 2022?

Kenyans should stop looking at politics as some sort of contest and realize that this shit actually affects our lives!