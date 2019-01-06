It’s complicated for DP Ruto as Mt Kenya and Western REJECT his 2022 bid, left with 1m Kalenjin votes

By Tony Chinedu

Bitter truth…

TangaTanga Things: END DAYS OF DP RUTO. The Kikuyu nation gave Ruto three tests which he failed and nailed his own coffin. One was being given an opportunity to oversee Jubilee Party nominations. When he proceeded to uproot their strong sons and daughters and replace them with novices in Central Kenya he became a marked man. The second one was being given a chance to nominate 50% of the cabinet. When he proceeded to nominate only his people while Uhuru shared with other Kenyans , his leadership value system came under scrutiny. The third , which he swallowed hook, line and sinker was when he took a confrontational mien against the handshake and rubbished referendum talks even before he had taken time to understand the content. To him, Raila had come to snatch that which was his for the taking and he was not going to sit back and see it go. He seems to have abandoned his boss to struggle with BIG FOUR as he himself goes into high gear campaign. The worst mistake was using his lieutenants to apply pressure on Uhuru and Central Kenya to state their position on 2022.

When he sensed that he might not get the Central Kenya vote , he made forays into Western, looking for every excuse to attend anything that looked like a gathering . Even the cultural bullfighting has not been spared.

When he sensed Musalia and Western leaders are building a formidable force and working closely with Gideon in Rift Valley and Central Kenya , Coast and Nyanza , he then begun throwing jibes at Musalia through proxies , jibes that have not washed.

According to Mr. Nickson Sakwa Mathare Constituency M.P 2022. DP Ruto has dimmed his own star and should start rethinking his role in Kenya’s politics in the days ahead. It is difficult to initiate such battlefronts and win. He should listen keenly to what Prof Manyora has told him. Ruto must fail.

Post As Received 🤷🏽‍♂️