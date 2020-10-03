It’s blunder after blunder for DP Ruto, the wheelbarrow movement to hit the rocks

By Gordon Opiyo via FB

When Kalenjin elders warned him against breaking URP to form Jubilee Party, Ruto told them to shut up, since he knew what he was doing. His young, inexperienced and excited advisors were too blinded by temporary show of power that had been donated to him.

Right now, the Jubilee Party NMC has recommended to the NEC to remove him as Deputy Party Leader… And they have the numbers to do that….

Ruto is effectively Party less…..

Rudder less

Plan less

Vision less

Starting a new a new party like Kenya Urban Wheelbarrow In Business Alliance (Kuwiba)

will not work…

Lesson..

Always listen to Wazee, they have wisdom beyond short term excitement……



Peter Musyoka: Actually these young first time mps he’s walking around with may cost him. Personally I admire him but storming jubilee party when president is away was misadvised. It’s like he can organise a coup de tat to get power

Cliff Mwenja: Ruto is the party sir. In Kenya voters follow people not party formations or ideals. If the person you are following is kicked out, and forms a kiosk party on river road, many voters, aspirants and opinion leaders will go with him.



John Kamau Mburu: That is a view of the lazy people who can’t research on kenya politics history. take this for example on the year 1999 Raila dissolved his Luo Party NDP and joined KANU when he moved out of KANU few years later he had all tribes of Kenya following him. The Same case to Ruto he dissolved his Kalenjin party URP and joined jubilee. When he finally moves out of jubilee he will move with all tribes of Kenya. Dissolving his party and joining jubilee was the wisest thing that Ruto ever did. Don’t lie to us.

Harri Karim: I won’t judge him because that’s what young people do we sometimes feel that we are grown up and can our own decisions but we end up failing

But with God on his side he will make it only God can give a person the kind of Favour that he has