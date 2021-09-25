It’s a marathon, Raila has the stamina to run it all; will DP Ruto manage with his wash wash team?

By Phil W

At age 52 in 1997, Raila Odinga started a determined journey of political activism and campaign for reform in Kenya. 20 years later in 2017, after one failed and one successful referendum plus three stolen presidential elections, Jakom has opted to pursue another route to realise the third and perhaps final liberation. Whether this succeeds or not is a story for another day.

The question is; does William Ruto, also at age 52, have the grit, capacity and motivation to act as an activist and opposition leader for a better Kenya to year 2038? How will Ruto fare against the Kenyatta’s, Moi’s and Odinga’s, and the invisible system that made him DP ? Will the likes of Murkomen, Kindiki and Duale stick with Ruto to 2038 like James Orengo stuck with Raila Odinga for much of the two decades?

There will be tears, blood, back-stabbing, betrayals and reawakenings along the way starting with 2022 general elections. But even before that, for Ruto, there is the massive test of playing Red Card Captain once again in the forthcoming constitutional amendment referendum which he has already started to fight.

It’s a marathon so let’s see who has the stamina to run it all.

Your leaderdhip, reassuring presence and unyielding fight for reforms continues to drive us on through the revolutionary path and towards national liberty. We pray that you get well soon and lead the way Baba Raila Odinga

#NobodyCanStopReggae