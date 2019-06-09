Kenya Today

It is now confirmed, DP Ruto will never be president, Mt Kenya Oligarchs will mutate to a pro-change candidate to hold onto power

By Gordon Opiyo

I’m shocked, I’m miffed and flummoxed by this exclusive story in Sunday Nation.

A secret Company Africa Star Railway Operation Company, that has Local Shareholders, is the one that gets the 1 billion per month that Kenya signed in China to be giving SGR Train….
Guys, this story scares me just because of one thing…….

Based on the level of theft, level of sellout, level of carelessness……. I doubt that the cabal running the show would willingly leave Power.

Guys, I doubt whether Ruto, or anyone else will be allowed to take power.
Because, whoever takes power after 2022, and is not part of this grand plunder, will Jail everyone involved.

Guys, I now understand why some powerful politicians were given the Lucrative contract in SGR Cargo.
Watu wa Ruto…..hii kitu hamuoni… Presidency mutaona kwa Viusasa.

Guys, we will have Referendum, and we will have the same cabal running the country extend their term.

Guys, this thing is serious…… If at all the Sunday Nation story is true.

