It is now confirmed, DP Ruto will never be president, Mt Kenya Oligarchs will mutate to a pro-change candidate to hold onto power

By Gordon Opiyo

I’m shocked, I’m miffed and flummoxed by this exclusive story in Sunday Nation.

A secret Company Africa Star Railway Operation Company, that has Local Shareholders, is the one that gets the 1 billion per month that Kenya signed in China to be giving SGR Train….

Guys, this story scares me just because of one thing…….

Based on the level of theft, level of sellout, level of carelessness……. I doubt that the cabal running the show would willingly leave Power.

Guys, I doubt whether Ruto, or anyone else will be allowed to take power.

Because, whoever takes power after 2022, and is not part of this grand plunder, will Jail everyone involved.

Guys, I now understand why some powerful politicians were given the Lucrative contract in SGR Cargo.

Watu wa Ruto…..hii kitu hamuoni… Presidency mutaona kwa Viusasa.

Guys, we will have Referendum, and we will have the same cabal running the country extend their term.

Guys, this thing is serious…… If at all the Sunday Nation story is true.

This is sad. Why are we running a country like a private club? A few people auctioning the rest of us and we are just watching. Why do AFRICANS do this to their own surely? Shocking details of mysterious local owners of SGR firm – Daily Nation https://t.co/xLByDiBztF — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) June 9, 2019

So, it turns out SGR has ‘local private owners’ even before we pay up the Chinese loan. Are we still a country or a black hole? — Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) June 9, 2019

..just like the financing deal for SGR, Kenya agreed to waive any sovereignty or any immunity on KRC & its assets..One of those lingering questions is why a new company was required to operate the SGR while the CRBC, which signed the deal, already has a local branch https://t.co/RzH5EIapyk — Mihr Thakar (@MihrThakar) June 9, 2019