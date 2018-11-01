It is Kiunjuri’s time to eat, rob North Rift Maize Farmers, If DP Ruto’s allies did it, why not Mt Kenya Mafia? Go Kiunjuri go !

By Muthui Mkenya

Please quote me. Who doesn’t know how Kenyan Govt Cartels work. There are no subsidies to benefit the citizenry in Kenya ever! You don’t need to be an expert, even Achesa the least educated cabinet secretary for sports knows how Kenyan economy works.You create an artificial shortage in collusion with other industry players like Millers, then you cite the need for subsidizing, then Cartels import and benefit from the subsidies. Sio mahindi pekee yake,sugar, fertilizer, even milk powder etc

Govt Cartels do whatever they do for personal benefits ONLY. Its very simplistic of you having grown up in Kenya to blame anyone besides Kenya ruling elite.

Govt Cartels are responsible for our economic woes. Our stock market, our sugar/paper/maize/ textiles/milk industry function as an oligarchy, its an artificially molded to benefit the cartels. Let us not mix issues please, there is nothing like market forces in Kenya,its artificially created market forces.

IMF just the other day confirmed that even our Shilling is overated, can Central Bank Of Kenya deny that there is a way they have fixed up there?

How else can you explain how books coming from Kenya cost like 200 bob in Rwanda while in Kenya the same book costs 700 bob ?!!!

Boss am not the enemy coz am sure you are not a beneficiary of these cartels. You see Kagame’s administration is a regulator, not a competitor who is using his political power to make their economy an oligarchy. He is exploiting DRC to build Rwanda. Kenya here, Govt cartels are competing with ordinary folks and using its powers to skew the playing field to their benefit. That’s not a normal market,that is creating an artificial market, a manipulated market,so there is nothing like free market economy in Kenya, what we have in Kenya is an oligarchy – something that benefits a few super cartels as the rest toil to bridge the gap created by massive looting.

Meanwhile it is time for Kiunjuri and his cartels to eat from NCPB, the cartels that ate last time where from the other side of Jubilee, it’s time for Central to milk North Rift too!