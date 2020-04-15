It is foolish to say lockdowns and masks don’t work because you can’t afford

By E Njega

Those opposed to lockdowns should tell us what they think would be the situation if countries that implemented lockdowns did not implement them.

The purpose of lockdowns is to flatten the curve not to eradicate the virus. Lockdowns work as has been demonstrated in China and South Korea.

What we need are intelligent lockdowns. China and South Korea only locked down the hotspots and it worked.

We probably don’t need a countrywide curfew. The strictest measures should be reserved for hotspots.

Lockdowns aren’t meant to last forever as some simple minds fear.

Once you control the spread of the virus you open up the economy with relevant precautions in place. The opening up is done progressively rather than abruptly.

The problem with the Kenyan situation is that we have no data/evidence to back our decisions. We are simply shooting in the dark.

What we should do is ask government to take its obligations seriously. It is ridiculous and heartless to ask people to stay home while you are not providing them with food and protection from eviction due to rental defaults.

It is evil to require people to wear masks when they can’t afford such masks.

You can’t say that lockdowns and masks don’t work because you can’t afford them. That being a stupid small thinker.