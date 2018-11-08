It Is Easy Being A Raila Supporter BUT Not Natural Being A Raila Diehard, You Must Have Something Extra and So Strong Inside

What Is Wrong With RAILA’s supporters

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Banana peddler

Today I want to talk to supporters of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. I want to ask you a question, “Why is it that when supporters of William Ruto write or post anything about their Presidential candidate – even without mentioning your Presidential candidate, you all go ballistic and start trading insults whereas when you post about their “Baba” no one attacks you?” Isn’t this hypocrisy? Why the hell do you attack someone who has no business with you? What are you afraid of? Why can’t you sell your Presidential candidate in one peace without tagging along the person of Ruto?

I know you are masters of jealousy and adept at traducing but I can only remind you that we respect you guys but you must learn to conduct yourselves with utmost decorum. I want to remind you of the wise counsel of the Holy Book. “The meek shall inherit the earth. When those who are building war chests to confront one another, – and then annihilate one another – the meek shall emerge from their cocoons and occupy what is left of the earth” Another Gusii proverb puts it this way: “The bravest soldier is the one that saved his life.”

Be warned that we are not idiot. That we are quiet does not mean we are cornered. Our candidate William is not only calculative, but also timely. When the right time comes, we shall strike harder and it’ll be messy, it will be chaotic. They say if you can’t beat them, join them. For now we can’t beat you on insults and vulgarity but we can’t join you either.

Why are you guys afraid of William Ruto yet 2022 is still far away? Why do you tremble upon the mention of his name? Why are you always concerned about the money he gives to help build the house of God? Is it because your stingy master does not believe in giving? Just be reminded that in 2022, the victory will be for the great and valiant people of Kenya. Our candidate William Ruto represents the new face of true democracy in Kenya.

When the time comes, the people will raise a standard with their votes at the ballot and display their rich pedigree with royal courage while choosing between the obsolete PROFESSIONAL PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE and the fresh blood full of vision. For now you can try to beguile a few but the people are wiser than you think. They will show resistance and remain happy forever. They will not be cowed by your mastery in manufacturing lies.

The people of William Ruto will not run out of town even in the face of any fiercest intimidation, political terrorism and stone throwing as reflected in their culture. Any such like activity will be dealt with Gestapo style because we believe all the reactionary forces are beatable and defeat-able. Nothing will make the fearless people of Kenya abandon their mandate and pave way for a career Presidential candidate. They will vote for DP Ruto as a payback for his sterling courage and doggedness and reject the evil label.

The people of Kenya will not go to sleep. In 2022, they are ready to die for the man that will lead them to the real Canaan. Ruto’s government will be the government of the people by the people and for the people and never a government of the mighty, by the mighty and for the mighty. 2022 is going to be the litmus test for credible, free and fair elections in Kenya.

In 2022, Kenyans will seize the moment and say “never again” to rigging and brutal subversion of the genuine wishes and aspiration of the people for true democracy in this country. If not, we the people will have ourselves to blame, like Shakespeare said in Julius Caesar: “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves.” This is our chance; let Ruto be our guiding light. By electing William, Kenyans will be more than ever before determined to vote out corruption, insecurity, poverty, unemployment and continuous looting of our national resources.

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii Town)