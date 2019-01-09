It is a fact that Uhuru regime allocated billions to develop Mt Kenya, rest of the country remains marginalised

By Jim BONNIE

Claims by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria that president Uhuru Kenyatta has neglected Mt Kenya is flatly false and immoral. It’s not surprising for this is coming from a demagogue who shot to fame by “chewing Luos foreskin”.

Central Kenya has been the biggest beneficiary of the skewed sharing of the national cake under successive governments, including this criminal enterprise called jubilee government. This is a fact that only a blinded fool or a tribal chauvinist can dispute.

It starts right where it hurts, in the cabinet, where more than two-thirds of the men and women there are Kikuyus. A friend of man once joked (under the influence of Konyangi) that policy papers in Uhuru’s cabinet are discussed in Kikuyu dialect.

It’s very possible considering that the cabinet has buffoons like Mwangi Kiunjuri. This madness then trickles down to the civil service where they take up the largest percentage.

And because of years of preferential treatment and feeling of entitlement, the idiots have continued to enjoy life as other communities suffer in squalor. Yaani wanadhani Kenya in ya mama yao!

So the issue here isn’t about central Kenya being starved of development, it’s jealousy and tribal hatred harboured by Kikuyu elites who believe that other regions should remain marginalised as they prosper.

That’s why ni Washenzi sana