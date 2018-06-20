Is Uhuru Misusing Magistrates To Stage PR On War Against Corruption? DP Ruto Allies Targetted

By Wahome Thuku via Facebook

SO three traders are charged with selling what the govt has told Kenyans is sugar contaminated with the deadly mercury and copper and they are released on Ksh300k cash bail on day one.

Yet those accused of failing to stop the NYS payments and failing to follow procurement procedures (not even stealing the money) are languishing in prison denied bail because someone said they should not be granted bail.

Like I keep asking, which was the worst crime, the entire NYS scandal or the planning, financing and executing the burning of women and children in Kiambaa church? Which of the suspects in all the crimes above should be walking in our streets and which one should not?

Between corruption in NYS and crimes against humanity which one should have the suspects behind bars pending trial? Let me put it closer to you. If a man raped and killed your daughter today, he will be out in 500k bond tomorrow. Do you know that? So which one is worse to you, the rape and murder or the NYS looting?