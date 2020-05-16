Is it safe to reopen schools in the region, here are proposals government must consider.

Is it safe to reopen schools in the region?

Tanzania is hiding her figures, maybe because their populist president’s unique path not to shut down anything failed spectacularly

Kenya exaggerates hers to attract more donor funding

Uganda suppresses her figures to indicate success in handling the pandemic by the warlord they have for a president

Ethiopia is busy shooting everything that flies and they aren’t concerned about this virus and Somalia is too confused to be dishonest, but they lack the capacity to give a real picture of what’s happening

That’s the COVID-19 situation in he region? Where is the truth for anyone who wishes to asses the situation?

How can we now know exactly what’s the situation? WHO would’ve come in handy, but again these are the most dishonest fellows, who are still verg hopeful that Africa will have upto a fifth of it’s population, 200 million infected by the virus

Kenya is a copy paste master. Hers, is to adopt the measures taken by the West, even when they can’t work locally

London is contemplating reopening schools in June. Kenya will want to follow suit. The problem is that our schools are too congested and social distancing will not be possible,.as is the case in the UK

In my school, Aligula Primary School, upto five children share one desk meant for two pupils. A typical classroom, meant for 40 students holds a double capacity of 80 students

If you reopen schools because others have done so, you will get shocked

George Randiek has these Proposals that Government may adopt:

1) Government to issue sanitizers to all students.

2). Schools to offer hand washing containers and soap

3) Testing of students and staff should be done fortnightly.

4) Schools to be fomugated daily.

5) Spacing of students in class to be 1.2 metres square.

6) Candidates only to open school. The rest of the students to remain home until the situation normalizes.

7) Sensitization of the students about COVID 19 is necessary.

8) Government to provide masks to all teachers, students and support staff.

9) No visitors to be allowed in school.

10) Counseling of the affected teachers and students to be enhanced by the ministry.

11) Send FDSE funding ASAP so as to pay salaries.

