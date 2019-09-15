Interesting lessons from a hen

1. She first lays enough eggs before sitting on them: GOOD PLANNING.

2. When she starts sitting on her eggs, she minimizes movement: DISCIPLINE.

3. She physically loses weight while sitting on her eggs due to decreased feeding: SACRIFICE and SELF DENIAL.

4. She can sit on eggs from another hen:

INDISCRIMINATE and GENEROUS.

5. She sits on her eggs for 21 days, patiently waiting and even if they don’t hatch she will still lay eggs again: FAITH, HOPE and COURAGE.

6. She detects unfertilized eggs and rolls them out: SENSITIVE and DISCERNING.

7. She abandons the rotten eggs and starts caring for the hatched chicks even if it is only one: WISE, CONSCIOUS and REALISTIC.

8. No one can touch her chick: PROTECTIVE LOVE.

9. She gathers all her Chicks together: UNITY of PURPOSE.

10. She doesn’t abandon her chicks before they mature: MENTORING.

Lets be like a hen for us to enjoy this life 😘