Interesting lessons from a hen

1. She first lays enough eggs before sitting on them: GOOD PLANNING.
2. When she starts sitting on her eggs, she minimizes movement: DISCIPLINE.
3. She physically loses weight while sitting on her eggs due to decreased feeding: SACRIFICE and SELF DENIAL.
4. She can sit on eggs from another hen:
INDISCRIMINATE and GENEROUS.
5. She sits on her eggs for 21 days, patiently waiting and even if they don’t hatch she will still lay eggs again: FAITH, HOPE and COURAGE.
6. She detects unfertilized eggs and rolls them out: SENSITIVE and DISCERNING.
7. She abandons the rotten eggs and starts caring for the hatched chicks even if it is only one: WISE, CONSCIOUS and REALISTIC.
8. No one can touch her chick: PROTECTIVE LOVE.
9. She gathers all her Chicks together: UNITY of PURPOSE.
10. She doesn’t abandon her chicks before they mature: MENTORING.
Lets be like a hen for us to enjoy this life 😘
