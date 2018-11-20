Inspiring: She failed KCPE but went on to become the YOUNGEST PhD in Biomathematics!

By Kilasi

Dr Purity Ngina could not in her wildest dreams imagine that one day she would be Kenya’s youngest Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) graduate.

The last born in a family of two scored 235 marks in her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations.

Her late mother, Lydia Ngina, was not amused and prevailed upon her to repeat class eight and work harder.

She managed to get 368 marks.

After struggling to pay her school fees throughout high school, she managed to score B+ and was admitted to Egerton University to study for a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.

She was then offered a full scholarship to pursue a Masters in Applied Mathematics after getting First Class honours degree, in 2013.

In 2016, she joined Strathmore University as an assistant lecturer. The German Academic Exchange Service paid her PhD tuition fee.

Four months ago at the age of 28, Dr Ngina made history by becoming the youngest PhD holder in Biomathematics in the country.

It is not your past slips but your zeal to achieve your goal that determines your future.

