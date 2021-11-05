Impeachment against Speaker Justin Bedan Njoka Muturi to be tabled

By Dennis Itumbi via fb

The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) agents are reporting:

1. Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has an Impeachment motion on National Assembly Speaker Justin Bedan Njoka Muturi and it is ready. The intention is to table it once Parliament resumes. It just awaits a nod from State House and Chungwa House.

2. Initial discussions for the removal of AG Kihara held.

3. There is a plan to arrest top Public Servants associated with DP William Samoei Ruto, including PSs and CSs with a view to sell the narrative of THEFT. That despite the fact that similar cases, with similar intentions, have either been dropped, revised to drop theft charges and other tricks off the camera. The cases have barely moved, mainly because Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI preferred HEADLINES and the drama of Media Cameras as opposed to proper investigations and evidence.

The DPP is literally struggling in Court

4. HNIB is compiling an audit of the cases in court and the lies as exposed in court, the dossier will be shared.

5. Kieleweke MPs have been invited for a Jubilee meeting at Pangani today to endorse the agenda for the NDC aimed at kicking out over 80% of elected members from the former giant party. At the Press Conference count how many have remained in Jubilee

It is So DECLASSIFIED!