Impeaching Waiguru was a waste of time, Statehouse will force Senators to pardon her- Moses Kuria ‘cries’

Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria has sensationally claimed that Statehouse will lobby Senate to dismiss impeachment motion against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Waiguru was impeachment on Tuesday by Kirinyanga county MCAs over allegations of gross misconduct. For several months the county assembly had tried to pass the motion but governor Waiguru rushed to court where she secured conservatory orders.

Before her election as the Kirinyaga county governor, Waiguru served as a powerful cabinet secretary handling a large portfolio ‘DEVOLUTION’ that oversaw other government agencies like National Youth Service and the Youth Fund. It is alleged that she was president Uhuru’s favorite CS, having worked at Treasury together when Uhuru was Finace Minister and Waiguru headed the IFMIS.

Here is a post by Hon Kuria that hints at how powerful Statehouse operatives will get Waiguru off the hook via the Senate. Waiguru is a Matron of the BBI and therefore seen as a close ally of both Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru and by extension KANU chairman Gideon Moi and Wiper’s Kaloser Musyoka.

By Moses Kuria

Speaker Ken Lusaka appoints 9 person committee to consider impeachment motion against Governor Anne Waiguru

1. Sen Gideon Moi (Chairperson)

2. Sen James Orengo (Vice-Chairperson)

3. Sen Fatuma Dulo

4. Sen Irungu Kangata Kangata

5. Sen Johnson Sakaja

6. Sen Ephraim Maina

7. Sen Mutula Kilonzo Jr

8. Sen Cleophas Malala

9. Sen Ledama Ole Kina