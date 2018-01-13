Igathe Plot To Advance Interests Of City Hall Cartels Backfired, Political Meltdown Beckons

Indeed, “give the devil his dues” is a real life experience. When power cartels want to put across false and alarming theory, they hype tribal emotions to bring mistrust and division, that is what former Nairobi deputy governor Polycarp Igathe did. To create an imaginary tribal equations to advance the interest of power cartel in Nairobi County politics.

The argument that Kikuyus are not well represented at City Hall is hogwash. Three quarters of the entire cabinet of Governor Mike Sonko are either Kikuyus/ appointees of Igathe/Jubilee operatives

Apart from the CECs, the following are personal appointees of Igathe.

1. Chief of Staff

2. County Secretary

3. Half of the Chief Officers

The notion that Sonko is against Kikuyus is a tired political line that can not withstand the current modern political atmosphere.

Governor Sonko’s inner circle is composed of 100% kikuyu’s, which is a team he formed while serving as Makadara MP. Governor Sonko is married from the Kikuyu nation, his daughter is married to a Kikuyu, so the propaganda that he is against Kikuyus doesn’t hold water at all.

Igathe thinks he can use City Hall to propel himself to presidency, which is a typical thinking of power cartels. He forgets that he has took an oath to serve the people of Nairobi.

Igathe is typical Peter Kenneth of modern day politics, a traitor and a project of cartels who are hellbent on shaping the succession politics of Mount Kenya region, this may backfire on him soon than later.