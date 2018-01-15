IGATHE Can Go To Hell, My Governor Is Sonko And He Is Here To Stay

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler

Is Sonko Not a few Kenyans have expressed shock following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe as deputy governor of Nairobi County. It does appear therefore, that the zeal and trust hitherto placed on Igathe by Nairobians has faded away very quickly.

In my honest opinion, Igathe is hiding something. He is not honest. It is obvious that both Sonko and Igathe are representing two masters at City Hall. Sonko represents Ruto and Igathe represents President Uhuru.

Regrettably, Igathe was sent to City hall by Mt. Kenya Mafia to safeguard and advance the interests of cartels. They thought Sonko would be remote-controlled. One thing they forgot, Sonko is arrogant and not easily bullied. He has the money and power.

The mistake they did, they went for the wrong candidate. Igathe is one of the weakest souls in this country. The intelligence and wizardry he ‘possesses’ is all cosmetic. Igathe is a man with plastic balls while Sonko is a man with the balls of steel. The saintly praises the boy is showered with in reference to corporate management is fake. His presence at City Hall has absolutely nothing to do with the well being of Nairobi.

There is an audio clip doing rounds on social media encompassing a conversation between Sonko and Igathe. When you listen and analyze the conversation keenly, you’ll assoil Sonko from any blame. Sonko is fighting the same cartels Polycarp seems to protect. Nairobians should fully throw their support behind the man they elected as their governor.

City hall is overcrowded by Mt Kenya cartels who steal hundreds of millions on a daily basis. The head of departments are from finance to procurement, from tendering to supplies, are headed by Mt. Kenyan cartels who divert jumbo amount of money every day to their private accounts.

These are the same crackpots that have kept Nairobi stagnated even before Kidero took over at the helm. These are the same characters whose actions and inactions have put Nairobi in a parlous state. This is the motley crew whose plundering of the of public resources has put Nairobians in a perpetual state of suffering for years.

Polycarp Igathe thought he could be in charge of everything at City Hall. He wanted to take charge of everything including tendering. He forgot that Deputy Governors are just factotums to governors and nothing else. He thought he would run the County as boss.

For City Hall cartels and their surrogate, it might make ‘pocket sense’ and political convenience for the future of the county to be toyed with in this way, nonetheless, the future generations will have an axe to grind, if not with these set of opportunists, then with their lineage.

With or without a deputy, we, the Nairobians will stand firm in solidarity with our governor Mike Sonko. Sonko has confirmed that he never went to City Hall by fraud. He was elected by the sophisticated people of Nairobi in a peaceful, free, fair and credible election. My Gusii people say that “The rock that is in the bottom of the ocean does not fear rain” Sonko represents that rock.

If Igathe has the dream of serving the great people of Nairobi, he should wait for 2022 and seek mandate from the people. Its better he has realized sooner that he is living in a fool’s paradise. Gov Sonko must be commended for his courage and doggedness to keep cartels out of City Hall. He must be specially commended for exposing the channels of corruption at Nairobi County headquarters. He must be lauded for refusing to run out of office in the face of fiercest intimidation and political terrorism by Mt. Kenya Mafia cartels. Yes, Mt. Kenya because who else controls City Hall?

Mr. Governor Sir, they can stretch you to the breaking point, but with perseverance and prayers, you will emerge victorious. They will in the wrong run realize that you are not as beatable and defeat-able as they think. Your sterling example will be used as a case study some day. Your victory will upturn their lies. It is time someone realized that the people must be allowed to choose their leaders at all times.

We, the great people of Nairobi are ready to die defending the man that is leading us out of Egypt to the Promised Land we will rise up to defend our votes, just as we raised our standard with them when we elected you. We shall not be deceived by the resignation of your deputy Igathe as they erroneously think. They can keep basking in the false euphoria of having got it right, we don’t care.

GOD BLESS NAIROBI, GOD BLESS OUR GOVERNOR MIKE SONKO.

[email protected]

(The writer sells Bananas in the streets of Kisii and Nairobi Counties)