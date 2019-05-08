If your own dog attacks you, learn how to deal with it, do not run to the anyone

By Jerome Ogola

I’ve always said, when your own dog attacks you, you do not report to Nyumba Kumi or anyone. You learn how to deal with your problems

Even as everyone is shouting themselves hoarse that the MPs are greedy, for asking for more funds for their house allowances, another question remains, who made them MPs

No MP got to parliament by a way of a coup d’etat. They were all elected by a majority voters in their respective constituencies

Even those who compromised IEBC, to top up for them, had actually garnered a good number of genuine votes, before, meaning all MPs have the mandate of the people

Elections are hotly contested and each seat attracts at least one dozen candidates, meaning we had a crowd on each contestable position

In every stampede to reach parliament,county assembly, etc, or simply put the dining table, because that’s everyone’s mission there, there were some few patriotic Kenyans with a burning desire to serve his country, but unfortunately the electorates were too blinded by handouts, to notice them

That’s how we ended up with this bunch of greedy pigs, for MPs. If someone gave you money to vote for him, he was indeed conforming to you that he is very willing to participate in corruption or use whatever means, scrupulous or not to acquire money

What would inspire anyone to use upto one hundred millions to fund campaigns for a seat whose cumulative pay for a five year term is at most KES 60M, if not the desire to engage in corruption?

As long as you receive, you will pay for it. No politician is allowed to address anyone, without paying a tidy sum for listening allowances

Those complaining of the MPs increasing their pay, are the very population who were stretching their plans for money, they’ve not worked for

I urge the MPs to ask for more money, because when they will venture for campaigns, they will be forced to part with colossal sums because recommended retail price payable for listening allowances, keep rising by each election

Those who were here before elections, remember I advised my fellow countrymen to help curb corruption, by walking with machetes, so that after accepting the handouts, they slash the hand that giveth, to prevent the donor from going to steal again, once elected

This will also help because from a distance, you can tell who is corrupt and who is not by watching out for amputees, but they left the arms intact and now they’ve been stretched to reach your pocket again

For those with “masomo nyembamba”, a machete is a panga

Eat your tomatoes is peace, brethren and sistren. You keep your palms stretched for alms, the MPs must continue defiling the public coffers!!

Great evening by fellow hoof eaters