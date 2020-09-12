If you plant good things, you will reap great things. Malipo ni hapa hapa Duniani.

Photo: Makueni governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana is the only one who has performed his duties diligently serving the good people of Kenya, he led the struggle for the new constitution, a servant leader.

By Gordon Opiyo via FB

3am Thought

Harvest Time…. and Planting Time

In the past few weeks, someone I know was appointed to be chairman of the Board of one of the biggest banks in Africa.

When we saw the news in the papers, my wife remarked that “it was long overdue”

This guy has been investing in good for several years.

At a personal level, he has been very close during difficult times. There was a time I was being thrown out of my house and we were together in Narok. I was facing some delay, and the landlady did not want to hear anything…. He drove into the house, put all of us in his 4WD and booked us in a 3 Star Hotel in town for 3 days , and paid another house….

He did this after trying to explain to the landlady to hold on, but she was adamant….

You rarely get such people.

When I reflect on many other things my friend has done, ever since we were in Maseno School, you see a clear pattern…. He is those Roho Safi guys…

.. Malipo ni hapa hapa Duniani.. If you plant good things , you will reap great things.

So, today as I was walking through the streets of Bungoma, I saw long lines across town. Farmers were lining up buying seed and fertilizer.

People in Bungoma and Mt Elgon take farming extra seriously. In Siaya, you will never see any crowd near an agrovet even if it is raining.

So, when harvest time, you will see Lorries lining up to buy food in Bungoma taking to places like Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay..

Our lives are a sum of the plantings we have been making all along the way. As we grow older, we keep reaping what we plant.



There are things that just don’t happen.. Like being being appointed to be chairman of a big bank. You just don’t wake up and get appointed to such a position.

At a personal level, I shared how during the Covid-19 crisis, I dedicated a good portion of my money to pay rent for several people. I may not have done much to all the people that requested, but in as much as God enabled me, I did my part. I was particularly touched by the plight of teachers employed by the B. O. M in the school where my daughter goes. I sacrificed and paid rent for them. I did did so, just like my friend – out of anger by the unreasonable house owners…. You can clearly see that the tenant has been rendered jobless and desolate by the pandemic, and instead of being reasonable, you decide to throw them out into the cold, during a Pandemic.

I had planned to take my children for a one week holiday trip, but diverted all the money to sort out rent issues for a number of people…

God is my witness, I got a major Consultancy this week… A Consultancy that crosses the 7 figure mark… You know, there is some goosebumps that pop up at the back of the neck when you sign these 7 figure deals… There is that feeling of feeling like Shouting “Thank you God” I will give the details of how this happened later. It was a combination of prayer, declarations and miraculous phone calls that followed.

Why do I give these Testimonies? I do this because I know God works in a particular way.

Plant, sow, palilia, chunga shamba… And God will see you harvest.. Just like the Farmers in Bungoma….

If you fail to plant, you will get food deficiency and find yourself relying on others that planted… Like Nyanza….

If you are reading this, and you have extra money or resources…..

… Kindly support someone who is unable to pay rent.

Kindly support someone who is unable to buy food.

Kindly support someone who is unable to get clothing…

If you see someone in need, try meet them at the some point. You may not do everything, but try something.

For example, do you know how teachers employed by private schools, where your children go to school, are surviving?

Do you know how that waiter or waitress in the hotel you loved eating or drinking from is surviving?

Even in places of worship, how are your leaders surviving? Especially that places of worship were most affected…

If by the grace of God you have extra, kindly plant in the lives of those in distress…..

I can assure you that you will reap.

Malipo ni hapa hapa Duniani..

Meanwhile, let me continue celebrating God’s goodness to me, and thank Him in praise and dance….

