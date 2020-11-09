If Kenyan politicians were to be Americans; Trump=DP Ruto, Joe Biden =Raila, Kamala Harris= Gladys Wanga

If Kenyan politicians were to be Americans then this is who they will be in Washington:



1. President Donald Trump = Hon Moses Kuria (He is controversial, vulgar, tribalist, into business, straight shooting, abuses women etc etc), but can also be William Ruto for his fake promises, brainwashing, fake born again christian, loves PR etc etc



2. President Elect Joe Biden= Rt Hon Dr Eng Raila Amolo Odinga (a good man who has been in public service for over 40yrs, forgiving, does good, statesman)



3. Senator (Vice President elect) Kamala Harris = Homa bay Woman Rep Hon Gladys Wanga– Loved, intelligent, warm, ever smiling, loyal and hardworking

4. Senator Mitty Romney = Peter Kenneth/Musalia Mudavadi, a confused good man, businessman, banks on others to do the dirty work for him to harvest big hahaha

5. Senator Marco Rubio (Cuban American who supported racists Trump) = Irungu Kangata, a hustler who supports dynasties

6. Senator Lindsey Graham= Governor William Kabogo (a mix of a nationalist and tribalist)

7. Speaker Nancy Pelosi= Hon Martha Karua- an extreme leftist pretender/hypocrite

8. First Lady Melania Trump= H E Mrs Rachel Ruto, reserved, voiceless, subdued, confused , fighting internal wars, in a bad relationship but can’t walk away…

9. Cindy MCcain = Her Excellence Mama Ida Odinga (fearless and ready to defend her man/family

10. Majority leader Mitch Mcconnell = Hon Jimmy Nuru Angwenyi (a bully, conservative who supports uthamaki)

11. Stacey Abraham = Governor Anne Waiguru well, if Governor Waiguru was not an alleged corrupt person she fits has close resemblance to Stacey Abrahams, they are both stocky, well built and good at mobilizing ground tropes.

12. Kellyanne conway= Nancy Gitau (political strategists, working behind the scenes to deliver controversial wins haha like Kibaki 2007/ Uhuru 2013/2017) haha



13. Senator Bernie Sanders = Prof Anyang Nyong’o/Prof Kivutha Kibwana, socialist per excellence

14. Rep Alexandria Ocasio Cortes= Hon Renee Nyakerario (queen of the grass root, super mobilizing skills pale mashinani)

15. AG Jeff Sessions = Hon Amos Wako, user friendly



16. Secretary Ben Carson = CS Eugene Wamalwa (cool, loyal, calculating)



17. Radio host Rush Limbaugh= Mutahi Ngunyi/Prof Macharia Munene/Prof Kagwanja– to sectarian spin masters masquerading as top scholars

18. Propagandist Steve Bannon= Denis Itumbi/Seth Odongo Dikembe, loyal political evangelists hahaha

19. Ambassador John Bolton = Senator Mose Wetangula, can jump ship anytime if he smells gold/better opportunity haha

20. Advisor Jared Kusner = Silas Jakakimba/Korir Sing’oe/Fwamba NC Fwamba/Jeff Nyamboga/Jasper Mbeuki/Onchari Oyieyo/Eliud Owalo– top bad ass consultants/advisors to the big boys in town

21. Senator Chuck Shumer = Senator James Orengo – a cool loyal servant of the people, a trusted old hand that can navigate murky waters with easy.