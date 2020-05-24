If a woman tells you she is a woman, then she may not be a woman. Is Murkomeno a lawyer or GHC teacher like Duale

When a woman tells you she is a woman, then she may not be a woman

That Kipchumba Murkomen has to trumpet his grades from the rooftop, casts lots of doubts over his capabilities as a lawyer

If he was even half of what he tells us he is, we would’ve known that, without him telling us, but now that he has chosen to tell us, it means he isn’t anywhere where he claims to be

He hasn’t made a name as a legal scholar, neither has he, in litigation. He is a stranger everywhere except in politics

He has made only made name in politics. You withdraw the prefix senator from his name and you remain with a nobody

Even his arguments on TV, his debating in the Senate doesn’t typify the legal eagle he claims to be. I’m not aware what Mutula Kilonzo scored, but I can tell a brilliant mind from his presentations

However, in politics his star is rising fast. He is one of the senior most politicians, not just in the Rift Valley but in the country, with less than ten years in elective politics. Just like Duale who studied a bachelors degree in education, Murkomen may be anything but a brilliant lawyer

In other news, is Trans Nzoia represented in the Senate? Who is their senator? Mombasa? Kisumu? These are guys who are yet to open their mouths to utter a word in the house

These counties are orphaned in the Senate

I hear Outa, the Kisumu senator has only opened his mouth once, in the Senate, to yawn!

I am reminded of some acrobat called Mercy Chebeni. She is nominated, by the orange party, but remain clueless, unaware what the roles of a senator

If an award of merit is to be awarded for debating in the house, Masika Wetangula would’ve been the undisputed winner

His debating prowess is uncontested

