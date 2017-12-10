THE IEBC SERVER’S LOGS SHOW RAILA ODINGA WON THE PRESIDENCY

THE IEBC SERVER’S LOGS SHOW RAILA ODINGA COMFORTABLY WON THE PRESIDENCY
The postponement of the eagerly-awaited swearing-in of the winner of the 8th August election will come as a great disappointment to the vast majority of Kenyans. But with Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, who would have been sworn in as Deputy President, out of the country, and with his wiper Party asking that the swearing-in be delayed until his return, postponement was the only option that existed.
The threats by the Attorney General to prosecute for treason Mr Odinga and anyone else sworn in was of course laughable. The Attorney General was shamelessly carrying out unlawful instructions from his boss Uhuru Kenyatta to pronounce on this matter. Under our Constitution, it’s not the Attorney General who determines what is legal or not. Indeed, the Attorney General is specifically restrained from commenting on anything to do with matters criminal. That area is the exclusive preserve of the Director of Public Prosecution.
If the Attorney General did not even know he could not make a pronouncement on this matter, his declaration about treason would have been laughed out of court.
The legality of Mr Odinga’s swearing in was based on the simple fact that he had won the 8th August election. The Supreme Court had nullified the declaration of Uhuru Kenyatta as President, but it did not nullify the result of that election. The Court had directed the Electoral Commission to provide access to the its server as the server provided the only incontrovertible evidence of the election’s outcome. In what must easily rank as the greatest instance of contempt of court, the Electoral Commission refused to provide the access.
If the Court had had access to the server, Mr Odinga would have been sworn in as the President a long time ago. NASA has now obtained the logs from the server, which recorded the voting results from each county and from each polling station in the country. The figures show that Mr Odinga comfortably won the election by over a million votes. So it was the loser, Uhuru Kenyatta, who was fraudulently declared the winner by the Electoral Commission.
The swearing in of Mr Odinga as President and of Mr Kalonzo Musyoka as Deputy President would have been perfectly legal on Tuesday. And it will be perfectly legal when it does happen.
Salim Lone, Adviser,
NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga
Comments
sichenga says
cowards ……NKT
anonymous says
If you knew why were you quiet all that time. pple have lost lives in your support and now you dissappoint us. Before you came to this did you consider your supoorters and the bereaved families so we let it God.what if it Kalonzo stays for 10 yrs.70% supporters have lost hope.
TRUST NO ONE.
Anonymous says
So what?Servers are controlled by Kales and Gema .What can you do? Kanu willrule Kenya for another 100 years or more if you keep on yapping without fighting like other seriopus fighters. Stop threats Mungiki will come for your and cut your uncut jadhes.
res says
management strategy of his suporters. should have sworn himself before the repeat elections. he knows he will not be sworn.only his foolish supporters believe he will be sworn at a time he fancies, of course that will not be the swearing of a pples president.
noma says
petitions against sonko and mutua have shown that deputies have no say. the governor looses and the deputies fate is sealed. i suspect underground talks are taking place even when both parties are talking taugh. my free advice is that talks with a thief will take as nowhere. dont make matters worse by talking about servers thats taking as for fools. you should have taken that to the supreme court. swear raila in. too much analysis leads to paralysis.
noma says
we need an 18 year old with very little reasoning to drive the nasa bus. no brakes no side mirror.full speed ahead.