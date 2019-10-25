Ida is right on Fidel’s property, Lwam should be stopped by all means

By Robert Alai via fb

On the issue of Mama Ida Odinga and shemeji Lwam, let me now give my opinion since everyone is a bit relaxed.

I have known, appreciated and interacted with Mama Ida Odinga more than anyone from the family. If there is anyone I give so much respect, it’s Mama Ida Odinga.

Ida Odinga is no ordinary mother. She is the ironwoman Kenya barely celebrates. She is min piny and a woman who is deserving of all accolades we can afford.

Ida Odinga kept her head high and is the only remaining sane spouse of the Moi’s previous political detainees. The system couldn’t break her but broke the spouses (mostly wives) of the political detainees.

So I have much respect for Mama Ida Odinga.

When the issue of Lwam broke, I never spoke or wrote about it because of the respect I had for the Late Fidel Odinga and Mama Ida.

I tried to get information from people I know to be close to Lwam and I have found out that after the death of Fidel Odinga, Lwam Bekele applied to have her father and brother as co-administrators of the estate of Fidel Odinga.

Fidel Odinga was a businessman. He was involved in all manner of businesses from DRC, Tanzania, SA to Kenya. He was in supplies and constructions too. On the week he died, he had just won a Ksh 100 billion road construction contract in DRC.

So let’s not trivialise the issue.

For Mama Ida Odinga, Fidel was the child born from her first labour pain. Being the firstborn son, it’s the mother who felt more pain than any of the family members. So Fidel is close to the heart of Mama Ida Odinga.

The only way Mama Ida Odinga remembers Fidel Odinga is through the child they had with Lwam. It’s only fair that Lwam recognises this because Mama Ida lost a son. Ida is not interested in the wealth of Lwam Bekele or what Fidel left. In fact, Mama Ida is looking for an opportunity to give Lwam and Ally (named after myself) more wealth so as to cement the relationship.

Mama Ida is also not interested in who Lwam Bekele relates with as she has to move on after the death of her husband. Mama Ida is just interested in maintaining contact. What was odd to Mama Ida Odinga was the aspect of Lwam’s father and brother being brought as co-administrators in the arrangement.

Ma to ne uneno kanye?

Meanwhile, I still don’t and can’t trust Raila but I have so much respect for Mama Ida Odinga