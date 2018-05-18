”I Support Governor Sonko’s Choice Of Miguna As DG, Nairobi Belongs To All Kenyans”- Jubilee’s Hon Theuri

By George Theuri

I fully support Governor Mike Sonko in his decision to nominate Miguna Miguna as his deputy. I say this because the governor has the right to decide and is at liberty to choose whoever he wants to work with.

A deputy governor is basically like a principal assistant of a county boss, and it’s important that the office holder is left to freely choose a person they will work with well to deliver their mandate. With the move coming a few months after the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, the least we can do as leaders from the county is support the nomination of Dr. Miguna.

Nairobi is a cosmopolitan city and belongs to all communities. Personally, I believe that Sonko knows what is best for Nairobi residents and what he is lacking in his leadership. The decision to settle on Miguna must have definitely come after careful consideration.

Sonko must have seen an element in the outspoken lawyer that can bring the change that we the leaders and Nairobi residents so much desire. Mr Miguna who unsuccessfully contested for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the last election. May have had issues with people and differences of opinions, but let’s give him chance to serve if he is given the nod by MCAs.

The author is the MP for Embakasi West.