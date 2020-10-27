I have been arrested 24 times in my crazy life, all for good trouble- Wafula Buke reveals

Today am in court again charged after a long time.

I have been arrested 24 times in my crazy life. Some of those arrests led to interesting court cases: Out of the many. I find the following amusing.

1. Years ago, I was charged with spying for Libya. I am yet to meet a Libyan 43 years down the road of life. I served 5 years.

2. In 1996, kabando, ntai wa nkuraru others and I were charged with inciting the police to riot. This was after a visit to Kenyatta university to intercede for expelled university students. We won the case.

3. 1995 was again charged with tresspassing in the university of Nairobi. A public place. We had gone for tea invited by professor Kivutha kibwana in the senior common room. We won the case. Thanks Kathurima Minoti. Now judge.

4. Year 2000, charged with stealing the rear lights of my car. The police boys spoke to me rudely and I couldn’t take it so we ended up in muthangari police station charged with anything I guess. I won. Mureithi Mbugwa my lawyer.

5. 2001. Charged with 86 demonstrators. We were demanding for the cancellation of Kenya’s foreign debt by the world bank. Moi saw a crime in that. After NARC took power, we absconded. Kibe mungai and ng’anga thiongo our lawyers

6. In late 90s we demanded for the removal of the remains of Dedan Kimathi from Kamiti prison. We were arrested and charged for assembling illegally at Uhuru Park. We absconded after Narc. Haron Ndubi, our lawyer.

7. Today my lawyer Jane Matoke is in court to defend me in an alleged defamation case between an ODM Director and Wafula Buke over a Facebook post.

8. I won’t pray for myself because when John Githongo was similarly charged, I didn’t pray for him. That will amount to opportunism. Gudday friends.

By Wafula Buke via FB