‘I came, I saw and I conquered, I thank Uhuru for everything’- Hon Aden Duale

Today marks the end of my seven years of service to the great people of Kenya as the Leader of Majority of the National Assembly. I was the first occupant of the seat under article 108 of the constitution.

I am glad that from 2013-2020 I was able to process the agenda of the Majority Party effectively. In particular, I oversaw the passage of over 200 Bills and 500 Motions to mention but a few.

I am particularly proud that during my year’s service, I was also able to ensure that all the Bills for implementation of the Constitution, financial legislation to implement devolution and provide services to the people of Kenya and Bills to implement the Big Four Agenda were enacted.

This was not an easy task but one which required that I work with everyone, be it foe or friend and in the end and with the help of Allah, I delivered.

I indeed thank my party leader H.E Uhuru Kenyatta, for having given me the opportunity to serve the great people of Kenya and for this I am grateful. I equally thank the Deputy president, the entire jubilee members of parliament and my family for their support during this period.

But like I have said before, public positions are not to be personalized. When you are given a position you do your best and when time comes for you to leave, you leave with a smile.

You can however only leave with a smile if during your years of service, you executed your duties with zeal, diligence and dedication. I am glad that today, I leave with a smile, being proud of what I was able to achieve.

Finally, to my brother Hon. Kimunya, permit me to congratulate you for your new appointment.

Finally, I wish to thank all Kenyans for their support and in particular the great people of Garissa who I now look forward to continue working with for a great future.

As the first Leader of Majority Party in the Constitution of Kenya 2010, I can now pen down this for history and record:

I came, I saw and I conquered.

God bless Kenya.

Signed: Hon.Aden Duale, EGH, MP.