‘I am under 24hr surveillance by NIS, my phone, TV monitored 24/7’- Governor Kivutha Kibwana cries out loud

Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana on Tuesday confirmed that he is most highly person under intense security from State agencies, he highlighted some of the inconveniences he is facing since he come out to oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment bill.

@UtumishiKwaWote I am under close state surveillance. Drones hover over my official residence. Electronic gadgets in the house are compromised. As it was during Moi and NCEC, so it is now. I have repeatedly made this public and reported to authorities. I will not be intimidated. — Kivutha Kibwana (@governorkibwana) November 18, 2020



In an interview with Spice FM, the governor revealed that his phone had been hacked and calls have been diverted.

“I know you tried to call me,” Prof. Kibwana told the presenter, “And I know there’s a lady who answered. I had the phone in my hands yet the phone call went to it is a lady unknown to me who answered,” he stated.

Prof. Kibwana went on to narrate that his residence is under unauthorized remote surveillance.

“There are drones hovering at my place. We wanted to shoot one of them but we were told ‘Mwenyewe ataikujia’,” the Makueni governor narrated.

BBI is poison

The governor, on Monday, announced that he had moved to the Supreme Court seeking an advisory opinion on the BBI bill.

He is also seeking to understand whether national and county governments or state officers – acting in official capacity – are allowed by law to use public resources to finance or seek constitutional amendments.

Prof. Kibwana likened the BBI Bill to poison, suggesting that it is a construct by people who would like to remain in power.

“Kenyans must know that this is poison and they don’t want to drink poison and die. At the referendum, that’s where Kenyans will meet these people who want to force a Constitution down our throats and if they are to rig it then, in my view, our future will be bleak and dim.

“I think there are people who want power in 2022, and they have decided that the best way to have power it is to do this ‘Constitution’ so that it can get them to that destination,” he stated.

#WanaKENYA, BBI, NO: CONSTITUTION, 2010 YES. We can review our constitution after next elections devoid of political manipulation. Let Parliament now fix the gender rule as directed by the Supreme Court. Let cabinet adjust revenue to counties to 35% now, nothing stops them. — Kivutha Kibwana (@governorkibwana) November 28, 2020

As Governor, Makueni, I have filed a Supreme Court Advisory Opinion through Katiba Institute on two issues. Can the National /County governments or their Officers seek to amend the Constitution through the Popular(Peoples') Initiative and spend public resources on the same? — Kivutha Kibwana (@governorkibwana) November 30, 2020