I am leaving NEPAD for a bigger role in Africa Union – Blogger Pauline Njoroge reveals

By Pauline Njoroge

In the last week of September 2020, I started drafting my resignation letter. It’s the hardest thing I have had to write in a very long time. Those few paragraphs took me about 5 days to compile….

The thought of leaving a secretariat where I have worked for a good 7 years, where I know everyone and understand every other process was terrifying. This is a place I started off as a casual but rose over time to be where I am today. I have grown in my career, gotten so much exposure professionally as well as many opportunities to experience Africa and the world. During that period I got to interact with the best minds in the continent from Heads of State and Government, to our most outstanding diplomats and intellectuals. For this I am very grateful! It has been a life changing experience.

But a girl must keep aiming higher, a girl must keep growing and never lose her ambition. As this months comes to a close and my transition draws closer, I am grateful for the seven-year journey and I appreciate all the opportunities I got to grow and learn.

I am now looking forward the new assignment ahead; a new challenge, a new land to conquer. Scared of leaving my comfort zone and starting off in a new territory? Yes! Quite emotional about this transition? Very much. But above all, I am excited and grateful because 7 years ago, where I am going was a just a dream that seemed quite unrealistic…… but now it is a reality.

God’s favor!

Comments

Kariuki Kiragu

This is good. Sure, there’s the feeling of attachment and gratitude… But you have to move upwards, far up, where you’re needed. You’re very capable and will handle everything that comes your way, because you know your destiny.

I wish you courage, success and many, many blessings



Evangeline Mukua Hamilton Mkenya: Congratulations 🎉👏 👏👏 Pauline. Keeping flying high, remember that you are and have always been an inspiration to many girls in our Country and out. May God Bless you 🙏😇 in your next assignment.

Waruguru Wa Kiai: Everything that you have, everything you are aspiring to be, you deserve it for it is a creation of your own hands. Go forth and win hard.



Abbie Zuena Shie: All the best and congratulations on your new journey. May God’s grace be with you. You teach us courage and strength and most importantly that we must dream bigger and higher! Thank for that. 🥳🥳

Hellen Gatuku: You have been on that valley long enough, it’s time to advance. May the Lord order your steps, may his favour take you where his grace will be sufficient Pauline Njoroge, all the best girl.

Elizabeth Kangethe: My best wishes in your new endeavours.

May the good Lord guide and lead your every step A change is as good as a rest.You are well able dear.Go go girl you still have a lot to conquer

Blessings in Jesus mighty name. Much love