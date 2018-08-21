`Hypocrites: Dear Uhuru Jubilee ‘Morons’ “Defending” BOBI WINE, Give Us A Break !

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Banana Peddler

If you are a supporter of Uhuru and Jubilee yet claiming to condemn Museveni for detaining and torturing Bobi Wine, you are a certified hypocrite. If you supported Mwai Kibaki when he took away what did not belong to him in 2007 and stood with his regime PNU, yet you claim to sympathize with Bobi Wine, you are a pretender. Stop shedding crocodile tears, please!

You see, there is no difference between Uhuru Kenyatta and Yoweri Museveni. These are birds of the same feathers that flock together. I am very sure that even if Jubilee supporters here in Kenya are pretentiously crying for Bobi’s release, they don’t mean it because they are allergic to the name called opposition.

I can tell you for free that the reason why these children of corruption from Mt. Kenya have taken it to this street to purportedly reprobate Bobi’s torture and call for his release is because Raila has not spoken. The weakest line thinking line of thinking in these grandchildren of Mau Mau is that they think it is Raila who invented opposition in the world. They are brainwashed that all governments are right and all oppositions are evil.

Take this to the bank, If Raila speaks today and condemns Museveni for detaining and torturing hon Bobi, these loaded guns will turn to him and start supporting Museveni. If Raila defends Bobi, Moses Kuria will defend Museveni. If ODM condemns Museveni’s NRM, Jubilee will defend it.

I have said time without number that the problem with Kenya is our nauseating sense of history. Our history is annoyingly very repetitious yet we fail to learn a thing. We are a nation with unending ugly contradictions. Our fellow compatriots from the Mt. Kenya region have been reduced to pathetic political stooges.

They celebrate people who have killed the dreams of our forefathers. Even the learned youth cannot think of themselves. They allow people like Moses Kuria to think for them. They are brainwashed into believing that Raila Odinga is the cause of their suffering.

The youth of this country especially the descendants of Mt. Kenya must wake up to reality that this country belongs to all of us. The earlier they accept that there is no democracy without healthy competition and free choice, the better for them. Without competition, there is no game. That is why Uhuru begged to shake hands with Raila because he knew more than half of Kenyans do not recognize his leadership because he competed against himself. The encounter is the game because there can be no game without opponents.

There is a saying that ‘it takes two to tango’. An opponent is sine qua non to the success of any match. Opponents on each divide have their supporters. The best team may not always carry the day. The winner is the man who is both popular and acceptable to the electorate in a free, fair and credible contest. To be popular and acceptable comes with preparation of the highest order, self-confidence and ability to carry along or connect with those you seek to lead. Above all, providence, which is the father of all the determinants, crowns the aforementioned efforts and qualities with an outcome that is known as success.

Our democracy is still evolving. We are both operating yet learning on the job. Mt. Kenyans have since returned a verdict of guilty as charged for all such infractions that had crowned mediocrity as king, doomed their generations and destroyed their social life.

Why should we then be afraid to give vent to the rules we have set? Why do we fixate on the good and reject the better or on the better and reject the best? Mt. Kenyans must learn to accommodate other Kenyans. That is the only way we can move forward as a country. The change we want cannot fruit unless we follow laid down rules made for order and good governance in the society. We must allow the wheels of justice to freely roll during elections no matter who is likely to win.

[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii town)