Hustler’ and ‘end of dynasty’ confirms democracy is the right to have the choices of folks more foolish than yourself, forcibly imposed upon you.

By Tony O

When I hear this ‘hustler’ and ‘end of dynasty’ talk (propaganda), one realises democracy is the right to have the choices of folks more foolish than yourself, forcibly imposed upon you.

(Like, current biggest crook on the continent?)

It is like five friends out on a Friday night, and one suggests a nice restaurant, and the second an all night rave club.

The other three suggest a sex spree in an infamous syphilitic brothel in a downtown area of town – and because it is democracy, and you have no right to go home, you find yourself in Room ‘2022’ of New Eden, with a lady called ‘Ruth.O.’