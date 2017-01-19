HUMILIATED: Hon Sakaja Johnson REGRETS SUPPORTING Mt Kenya Mafia, Told to Forget Nairobi Governor Seat for Not Being Kikuyu..

Ruto rewards loyalty – why not Uhuru?



In this video, one of President Uhuru’s most loyal servants Hon Sakaja Johnson speaks passionately about the shocking and quite disappointing talk about former Gatanga MP and failed presidential candidate being given the Jubilee Nairobi Gubernatorial ticket.

Sakaja wonders why those who opposed Uhuru over the years, those who undermined him and those who waged a campaign for his conviction t the ICC in Hague are now coming to Jubilee to claim tickets they do not deserve.

Sakaja cannot hide his disappointment that the only reason he has been told to forget the Nairobi gubernatorial ticket is that he is not a Kikuyu. His fate is intertwined with that of Senator Mike Sonko as they are being sidelined for not being Kikuyu, yet when it comes to being loyal and being defenders of Jubilee and Uhuruto, no one did it better than them.

Sakaja totally discounts the notion that he is headed to ODM and asserts that will never accept a free ticket by ODM to abandon Jubilee. He will fight for his right within Jubilee and agree to support the person that wins it fairly. However, let Jubilee remain for Jubilee and KNC be for KNC.