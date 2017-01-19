HUMILIATED: Hon Sakaja Johnson REGRETS SUPPORTING Mt Kenya Mafia, Told to Forget Nairobi Governor Seat for Not Being Kikuyu..

Ruto rewards loyalty – why not Uhuru?
In this video, one of President Uhuru’s most loyal servants Hon Sakaja Johnson speaks passionately about the shocking and quite disappointing talk about former Gatanga MP and failed presidential candidate being given the Jubilee Nairobi Gubernatorial ticket.
Sakaja wonders why those who opposed Uhuru over the years, those who undermined him and those who waged a campaign for his conviction t the ICC in Hague are now coming to Jubilee to claim tickets they do not deserve.
Sakaja cannot hide his disappointment that the only reason he has been told to forget the Nairobi gubernatorial ticket is that he is not a Kikuyu. His fate is intertwined with that of Senator Mike Sonko as they are being sidelined for not being Kikuyu, yet when it comes to being loyal and being defenders of Jubilee and Uhuruto, no one did it better than them.
Sakaja totally discounts the notion that he is headed to ODM and asserts that will never accept a free ticket by ODM to abandon Jubilee. He will fight for his right within Jubilee and agree to support the person that wins it fairly. However, let Jubilee remain for Jubilee and KNC be for KNC.
Comments
kakanyani wa kezia says
Mr Sakaja you knew this early enough,therefore you should not cry fowl.This was opened up when Dp Ruto had tried to push Wamalwa to vie for NRB ,wakina Kamanda,Waweru.Njoroge went to DPS office and told him point blank that Kalenjins in nrb cannot elect even an MCA in LANGATA.They even Dp that NRB we will give our own.So bwana Sakaja just bite the bullet roho safi and dont complain of anything
Sage says
Hahahahahaha!!! Sakaja spewed so much loyalty until he believed it himself that he could get anything he wanted from an outfit he supported literally with his life :) Hard luck man, hard luck, do you think the fellows: some of who even yelled: “Kibaki tosha!” and it was were spared??? Sembuse wewe small man??
clifford oginga says
Gikuyus are bloody traitors! sometimes I wonder what ruto William is still doing with them when its obvious that in 2022 Uhuru is planning to endorse peter Kenneth as president and Gideon moi as the dp.why can’t kalenjins flashback to historical pasts and tell me whom they have striked a successful deal with. all they do is to use other tribes as ladder to the tower of power then dump them!
# think about odingas deal with Kenyatta senior#
#think of railas deal with kibaki#
#think about when Kenyatta died and moi was to be take his place being that he was dp, they went straight away and changed the constitution overnight. moi only became the second president due to some fairminded individuals but not that gikuyus supported him#
Anonymous says
Thanx jubilee am in jubilee to stay. tuko sawa.
Habel Moyo says
Hawa Wa kikuyu ni hatari Onyango yuko mashakani
Habel Moyo says
Look at his face Sakaja is a born idiot.
Anonymous says
say Abel not Habel.
sheet kyuk.
Onyango says
Everyday, we talk of kikuyus this or that. We even forget to feed our children just talking about what kikuyus do with their vote. I find it stupid to worry about what a fellow kenyan does with his/her vote. If they so decide to vote for muhindi, kalasinga or whom ever it’s their right.
Anonymous says
I like this
Anonymous says
It’s not news and it’s known of them.
haven’t you forgotten the common saying that the only good kuk is a dead one.
so don’t waste your vote and support on them: you remain stupid as you vote for them and support them. theirs is to loot and rig every election to sustain their useless looting skewed regimes..
kan says
a fool never realizes sakaja wewe hujui , robert ouko, tom mboya, pinto, argwins kodhek, haki wakiamuka leo watakuambia hauwendi popote you were used and now you are being dumped one by one.
Anonymous says
That is just shit walikua jubilee?
Richard Arap says
Choices have consequences hua anajigamba sana akiongea vibaya kuhusu cord sasa nani ako mashakani? mshenzi sana kama ababu.
khalwaleist says
Jubilee is finished..!!It is now new GEMA.
Nick oyoo says
Hon.do what is best for you and the people of Kenya, there is still time for you to make a change that will enlighten your feuture political cartier.m
ove with a speed and help the people of kenya from these helm of intimidation .
Anonymous says
man! you and many in darkness should not be supporting these oath people. have you ever seen these oath people caring about other Kenyans – since independence? Cos they’ve looted the nation dry and stashed it in mt Kenya region: they steal election to stay in power to purely protect all those loots and to keep them and their cartels to looting as witnessed.
only a fool support these oath people.
Anonymous says
Hehehe……… How ironic! He complains about kabila, then slips by not speaking his kabila but the kabila that he’s complainig about. Negwo kana tigwo- whatever the spelling is.
Jakoredo says
follow Onyango Oloo to Cord to save your political future and bring more evidence we are waiting
Anonymous says
Man! u are one of the great fools of Nyanza who does not know what kiuks have done to kenya.They have been in leadership since independence and all richness and development are only to them.They have really exploited us!Take and analyse. Don’t just talk! U are only given peanuts and used!
Anonymous says
Man up sakash come back home
Morris says
They are not listening to you Bw. Sakaja. even if you shouted from the mountain top…..Just go home to lick your wounds. The die has been cast brother!
McPerpendicularian says
It seems Mr. Sakaja has already forgotten what happened to Musalia Mudavadi, imagine the last minute to the peak of a signed deal then you’re told that it was magical that the other party signed the deal but it wasn’t meant to erect!
Shadrack Muli says
Sonko utaenda wapi na u called your tribes men names?
Ulinza ngilu kikuyu ni nan?
Gideon carlos says
That is normal in politics thank God you are not beaten like makerer even ruto was done the same by baba
Omondi J says
Video of Royal Marine executing wounded Afghan must not be published, MoD tells court
Britain’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) is fighting an attempt by a group of newspapers to show the full, uncensored version of a video in which a Royal Marine executes a wounded Afghan fighter while quoting Shakespeare
Irene says
Pls NASA don’t accept anyone from Jubilee they are being send to spy then take information back to them… Tinga is wise am sure he won’t welcome ticks.
Anonymous says
You all call the Jubilee govt’ all sort of names.How about the Cord?The leaders have been in the govt for years.What have they particularly done to better the country(which is you and I)Am not on either side coz my vote is my secret.All they are fighting for and hate speeches for each other counts down to power. They all use us as Kenyans. We fight,hate and apparently kill each other all for absolutely nothing when their families are sitting on their cosy couches watching us fight and ripping each other’s hearts for their sake.I guess everyone is entitled to his\her opinion and mine is that we(our leaders and ourselves) all need redemption.Serious redemption for that matter.#my opinion
koki says
really this is the most stupidity of the highest order shine your eyes
Anonymous says
Sakaja ndugu yangu wewe umetumika umetupwa asilie kaka yangu pole Sana
Daniel says
We are all brothers and sisters. Whether Kikuyu, Luo or Taita we breath the same, eat the same. Get or fail together. Let politician not ever devide us by their greed. We are one. God bless us all. God bless Kenya.
Barasa says
Where is your brilliancy? Summon your shallow brilliancy to come out of that trap
mose says
We are not interested by one tribal leadership since independent. This is in behave of reality to other Kenyans. We stop cheating in votes or we cancel the system of government in kuks leadership always.mose
meydin says
More of this will follow soon, and it will be a lesson to Ruto the Dp it never too late my friend jipanga kambla 2022 go to where u belong Sakaja pole
Boniface says
We are all Kenyans but let’s vote leaders like PK who have track record. Are you understand ing Kenyans
feddyyyy says
Mmmmm kina nani kuks pooooooh lakini this time round punda anaugua n mizigo haitafika ng’oooo