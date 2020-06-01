How Wetangula duped Mudavadi into a useless press conference in his Karen home

The raging debate among the Luyha nation/Mulembe nation is how did Wetangula manage to tricky Musalia Mudavadi to a meeting in his Karen home where they shamelessly declared themselves SPOKESMEN of the Luyha. How? Does Musalia have serious political advisors?

Now going by today’s events at Hon Wetangula residence in Karen, Nairobi; the following observations came out clearly:

1. Both Musalia and Weta could not marshall a single elected Luhya governor to attend their ranting show.

2. No elected senator from Luhyaland except the one bereaved attended the Weta political funeral in Karen.

3. Both governor and senator of Vihiga county, the home turf of Musalia snubbed the event.

4. Only one single elected MP from the larger Busia county attended the event. The rest snubbed.

5. Musalia and Weta congregated to specifically attack; 1. CS Eugene 2) Governor Oparanya and 3. Francis Atwoli. When Musalia vied for president 2013 where Raila white washed him in all the Luhya counties, its only Eugene and Atwoli who stood with Musalia. Now Eugene wants to get back into elective politics, Musalia is preparing his claws to bring down Eugene. Then Eugene is a real threat to Musalia and Weta.

6. From the number of MPS that attended Weta political funeral, its now obvious both Musalia and Weta are pro-Sugoi. The presence of Ruto’s MPS in the presser, Sugoi brokers and sympathizers sums it up.

7. Weta and Musalia could only marshall 18 MPS while Atwoli marshalled 40 elected Luhya legislators including govenors, senators and women reps.

From the above numbers, its obvious Musalia and Weta lack numbers and political will to push ahead a political agenda. Going forward, it gonna be messy. Expect casualties. But the stars of Weta and Musalia are headed for a drammatic dim.

Congratulations Ford Kenya party leader Hon Wafula Wamunyinyi and SG Eseli Simiyu for the firm stand in the party.