How Uhuru’s men are killing this country, corrupt cs running it dry

BY Gordon Opiyo via fb

Finally, tough questions are being asked about the real Thugs.

You see, for several years, attention has been directed to Ruto, and his scandals.

But as every finger was pointing to Ruto with his tu small small scandals here and there, the Real Scandals were cooking, conveniently hidden by the Media.

But apparently, some fellow with Balls of Steel, took over at the Standard this month.

He has decided to do the unthinkable…. He is shifting focus from Ruto and his tu small small scandals za 1 billion, za kuiba 2 acres along Lang’ata Road, to the REAL crooks. Those that use 500 billion to build a Railway to a Private Farm. Those that have the temerity of selling Uhuru Park, and signing a stupid deal that gives Chinese control for 30 years, and promise never to build any other Road for 30 years, as long as Chinese are still minting money.

Those that build the most expensive roads and Footbridges ever seen in the World, with some roads reaching nearly 3 billion per km.

Those that want to turn Jkia into a private property owned by prominent families.

If the other media houses follow what Standard is doing, we will see that kumbe Ruto ni Malaika compared to the “Safi kama Pamba” brigade.