How Uhuru will make Raila ally Musalia Mudavadi president, bitter angry DP Ruto to be destroyed

By Prof Makau Mutua

“Let me say it here once again. William Samoei Ruto is now a garbage to Uhuru Kenyatta and will not be Kenya’s 5th President in 2022. Likewise, Raila Amollo Odinga may not be.

REASONS…..

William Ruto is a direct, authoritarian, no nonsense and a dangerous politician everyone can see. Just like Raila Odinga who is more accommodative, forgiving and reform oriented, William Ruto is more Lethal if given chance.

Uhuru Kenyatta (Mount Kenya) and Mzee Moi care much for their interest and cannot trust any authoritarian ruler with power.

Mr. Ruto did not and will not support any constitutional amendment, for fear of his political jeopardy.

Raila Odinga will support the amendment for his political prey. But wait a minute. If Raila Odinga does not play his cards well, then he will be the biggest losser and Uhuru Kenyatta, Moi, kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi the winners.

Uhuru Kenyatta, serving his last term as President, will use Mr. Odinga as his backing for constitutional amendment to create a position of powerful Prime minister post (Head of government), two deputies and Ceremonial President (Head of state) and a deputy.

If that is achieved through a referendum, Mr. Kenyatta will abandon Mr. Odinga as they have done before. This is because, he will go for the position of prime minister and would not want to work with any authoritarian President.

With this, he may go for either Mr. Musyoka/Mudavadi/Gideon Moi as President, and one of the remaining two as Deputy President and Deputy Prime Minister.

With that, do not expect electoral justice to come anytime soon.”

