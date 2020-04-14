How Uhuru reduced Moses Kuria to a mere DP Ruto tout, makanga wa Sugoi is a shock to many

Photo: Hon Martha Karua at a past event, Moses Kuria alleged that he teamed up with Karua to fix DP Ruto at the ICC following the 2007/8 PEV.

By Jerome O

Mosses Kuria was the state’s blue eyed boy

The state made his way to the national assembly, when his opponents in the 2014 mid term elections were invited to state house, given a five year MP salary each, and asked to quit the race to allow Kuria sail unopposed

He has thrived in incitement to violence, insults and mockery. He enjoyed state backing in all his undertakings, as a government top attack dog

He has been a beneficiary of state machinery, more than anyone else

Today the shoe has shifted to the other foot and Moses has become a victim of the machinations of the same state

He has had the state bow and quiver, shooting arrows to the enemies of the states, real or imaginary

His body has now become the sand bag, receiving arrows from the same bow and quiver, that was previously assigned to him, as those he used to attack enjoy state privileges and unmeasured power

Some of those who chided us, (opposition supporters) that their man was destined to be president courtesy of the tyranny, have their pride deflated, and cut to size, by the emerging reality

They have become the noisy hornbil ever lamenting about state harassment

Now I understand why, my friend Evans Khayumbi says this world is not my home, each time each time he is high on Jug Daniels

Those who have kept livestock can attest to this

At times, for pressing issue, or even to create space, you can choose to dispose of one or two cows or a bulls (thisis exactly what Ruto has been doing, abusing his could be political allies like Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo and even Baba himuselefu)

You count the the money and the notes look very beautiful and sexy. You stuff them in your pocket and you leave for the market whistling a Franco song, makambo ezali minene, Franco abeleli na Amerika

Of course it is one of the very few days that a farmer has money. You even salute everyone you meet on the road

You are a happy man, after all. But the following day, when the buyer will come for the animal your eyes become teary. You can’t believe your eyes. Your favourite bull, one which has been part of your family, going just like that

You go back to the kraal and notice how small your herd has become since the bull left. The animal/s sold has left a huge gap. You become stressed

This captures Sonko’s predicament. It is causing him sleepless nights. He took his entire herd to a market called state house and sold it. He went back home to find an empty boma

Now he is struggling to come to terms with the reality. He is pleading to get even a few animals back

Apparently he hadn’t thoroughly evaluated the consequences of his actions