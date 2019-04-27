How Uhuru is destroying Kenya economy but building Kenyatta family business empire

By W Thuku

ANY country on earth where the President or the Vice President does business with their Government so that they are in competition with their subjects is a lost nation. Rotten actually. Anyone who can’t see that needs to quickly check in for corrective brain surgery.

Ask yourself for a moment why articles 131(3) and 147(4) of our constitution state that the President and Deputy President shall not hold any other State or Public positions.

I expect very few to see the link between holding State positions and doing business with govt, actually you will see a comment arguing in that line. Thats why we have the 70% classification here, totally naive.

But the intention of the constitution makers was to ensure that the two leaders never get into or engage in anything that will be in conflict with their two positions.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s directly or indirectly or through proxies, its immoral for a head or deputy head of Government to do business with his own govt.

Other than a salary and related payments a government should never write any other cheque to a President or a deputy president or to an entity belonging thereto including companies, for Services or products provided.

One can only hope and pray that our eyes shall be opened some day and we shall see what makes other nations what they are.