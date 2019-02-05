How tribalism is almost Killing the SDA Church; Kikuyus blamed for sidelining Luo and Kisii

By Omogambi N

I have been listening to a former elder from Maxwell SDA church (Nairobi) about the genesis of the leadership wrangles & squabbles engulfing that church of the ‘remnants’ and this is what I’ve gathered:

It’s PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE that the SDA Church has its roots in South Nyanza region (Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, and Homa Bay)…as a matter of FACT, 90% of the church’s membership and contributions in Nairobi are made up of Luos and Kisiis.

But when the Central Kenya Conference (CKC) elections at Karura (conference headquarters) were held, the wtwo communities were edged out by an alliance of that brought into office the executive office: Executive Director/CEO (Kikuyu), Deputy ED (Meru) and Treasurer (Akamba). People (Kisiis & Luos) complained & even petitioned the global office…in fact, they even went to court. This was the genesis of the problems currently being experienced at the Maxwell Church.

Then the “Handshake” was devolved to the church…

Majority of Maxwell church members are Kisiis followed by Luos. To counter the Kisiis wave through a DIVIDE & RULE scheme, the CKC “rigged in” the nomination of church elders thus ONLY Luo elders were nominated.

Now the Kisiis have revolted. No paying tithe & offerings, no taking up junior positions like Deacon & no “eating” of the communion until the situation is made “right”. They’ve also petitioned the Global office.

Maxwell Church is virtually the largest & most powerful single church congregate. It contributes 15M per month to the CKC (180M per year). Some of its notable members include Justice Daniel Maraga, senator Sam Ongeri, the Nyachaes, all top Luo leaders excluding Raila

A church whose membership is 90+% Kisiis & Luos MUST NOT be led by the Minority. It’s COMMON DECENCY. Can our fellow servants from Mt Kenya stop greedy and share leadership otherwise they should bring more worshipers from their stronghold, i mean they should build their base and come to share the national cake.