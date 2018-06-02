How to Recognise if You’re Corrupt

*1. If you usually put more sugar in your tea when in a hotel than you’d do at home, you’re corrupt.*

*2. If you use more tissue in a public washroom than you do at home, you are a thief who is devoid of opportunity to steal more.*

*3. If you serve yourself food until you leave some food in a plate when taking buffet meals, you’re not only bad mannered, you’re greedy.*

*4. If you usually jump queues, you have potential for abuse of office if given a powerful position.*

*5. You’re a dyed in wool tribalist if your first concern is the tribe/ surname of the person treating/serving you. It’s even worse when you ask somebody’s name then ask, “that is which tribe?”*

*6. If you overlap while on traffic to wherever you’re going earlier than others, then you’d embezzle public fund if you’re given a position at a public office to get richer faster than others; you are corrupt.*

*7. If you channel waste & dirty water from your compound rather than managing it and you’re top at complaining how the neighboyrhood is dirty; you’re an enemy of the state.*

*8. If you look at this post, wonder if we really had to talk about it & actually dismiss it on grounds it’s unnecessary then you’d cover up ills in the society in the name of “it’s never that serious”; you’re dishonest.*

REMEMBER THAT INTEGRITY IS WHAT YOU DO WHEN NO ONE’S WATCHING!