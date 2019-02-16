How the ‘system’ used activist Caroline pregnancy to murder her

By O Onyakundi

Here is my take.

First, according to the autopsy report, Caroline Mwatha’s foetus was lodged inside the fallopian tube, and not in the uterus ~ its natural abode ~ and had been growing there all that time. That is to say, it was just 3 to 4 months short of being a full baby, in the wrong address! This is called an ectopic pregnancy. I ain’t no medic and i could be wrong, but my guess is that gynaecologists insist that ectopic pregnancies be terminated urgently as soon as they occur, within the first two or so weeks.

Secondly, in the same manner that every death in Police custody of a suspect cannot automatically and conclusively be ruled a suicide simply because the Police said so, every raptured or perforated uterus is not automatic and conclusive evidence of voluntary abortion by the victim simply because the police said it is. There is a whole list of possible causes of rapturing or perforation of a uterus, one of which is forcible abortion. Kindly note here that the pathologists only reported that the uterus was raptured, but not how, when, why or by whom.

The how, who, when and why of the rapturing isn’t within the province of the pathologist to decide or declare. These lie squarely within the ambit of a professional, reliable and trustworthy investigation agency. Whether the Kenya Police Service is one such agency is matter best left for everyone to decide for themselves.

Thirdly, the fact that there are actual suspects that have been apprehended and arraigned in court is being presented as the clearest and most incontrovertible evidence that the Police’s version is the gospel truth. That could be true. Or not. Yesterday as a Kenya Police OCS was being convicted for the murder of a man in Police custody, it emerged that one of the attempts he made at covering up his involvement in the murder involved framing another suspect for the murder. Had he been successful, an innocent man would have been speedily apprehended, charged, tried, convicted, sentenced and hanged on his behalf.

And that is even before we throw in the tale of the woman who was framed by a policewoman, apprehended, charged, tried, convicted, sentenced and jailed for ten long years for a crime she did not commit. That is to say that the arrest and arraignment in court of suspects is not proof that the ‘cock and bull tale’ that the cops have offered is the gospel truth. It proves zilch!

Fourthly, the other piece of ‘evidence’ being provided as ‘beyond debate proof’ that the Police narrative is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the whole truth is a text message purported to be from the deceased to her so called ‘Isiolo lover’, but whose content and the timestamp on it are not consistent. Okay, there is the counterargument that the timestamp for the particular text is beneath it, and not the one above it, but why don’t the Police provide the whole thread, or at least a screenshot that reveals this? Ain’t the burden of proof squarely on their court?

Finally, i could go on and on. And even wonder where the body was on the days when the family and friends went combing the City mortuary for it between the date it was allegedly brought in, and when it was ‘discovered’ there. Or who this mysterious ‘Isiolo lover’ is, where he is, and why he is yet to be apprehended. Or what an incredible coincidence it is that she went missing just before she could testify against the cops in court and release a damning dossier on extrajudicial killings. Or the uncanny similarities between her story and those of other unresolved murders where the police were accused of being behind them, and the cover ups that followed. Ain’t it a tad suspicious that the love triangle template is the common thread running through this case and those of Jacob Juma and Msando?

I could, but i won’t because my point is home. And my point is that even with that autopsy report, the gaping holes in the police narrative cannot be pretended away, and that unless a convincing point by point rebuttal of all the questions that these inconsistencies raise is provided, an autopsy report that states that a uterus was raptured is not some magic wand that does so.

Question everything!