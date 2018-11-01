How the System is Trying to Eat William Ruto, Will the Hustler beat the System?

The Weston Hotel issue is a clear manifestation that The System is against William Ruto.

Right from the 70s, we have long documented details of how The System keeps records of all your sins, and if they want to get you- they unleash them.

The System knows all your sins, The System has all your phone records. The System knows all your secret affairs. The System knows all your loans, especially the overdue ones.

The big question is this: Will mighty Ruto defeat The System? Especially now that Raila Odinga and his suicidal followers are on the side of The System?

Insiders well versed with the working of the DP 2022 Focus Team alluded that he is increasingly getting jittery of the newfound camaraderie between Uhuru and Raila Odinga.

The Focus Team is convinced that the president is laying the groundwork to support the ODM leader in the 2022 elections at Ruto’s expense in what would be one of the most barefaced political betrayals in the digital era world over.

The DP’s allies suspect that the recent appointment of Raila as the African Union envoy in charge of Infrastructure, which was done behind Ruto’s back, is meant to raise the ODM leader’s profile in the continent and globally. To them, the appointment will help Raila fund-raise for his 2022 financial bid which former PM confidants are openly pushing for.

The DP, according to insiders, was kept in the dark on Raila’s appointment as AU envoy and only got learnt about it at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega during Mashujaa Day celebrations when Raila broke the news.

State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua, former presidential adviser Nancy Gitau and Interior principal secretary Karanja Kibicho and Jubilee chairman David Murathe are said to be powerful figures bankrolling anti-Ruto forces. The group is said to have been instrumental in the removal of proRuto faces at State House on grounds they were spying for the DP and informing him of the president’s daily diary and who to be met.

The decision by the government courtesy of Uhuru to return to Raila his full security detail with chase cars and guarded homes across the country is being interpreted as part of succession game plan. Raila has houses in Karen, Runda all in Nairobi, Nyali and Kwale in Coast, Riat overseeing Kisumu Airport, two in Milimani area Kisumu one located along Nuru Road and another next to county commissioner of Kisumu.

His Bondo residence is also guarded but thieves recently struck and stole.

That Raila is laying grounds for 2022 presidency with Uhuru well briefed is the fact, all his private offices in Nairobi are fully in operations and guarded by state security.Nairobi offices still active are Capital Hill,Jaromogi Odinga Foundation, Okoa Kenya in Lavington,a private office in Karen Hardy Area and one on Amboseli Road Lavington.

We have an interesting 4 years ahead.