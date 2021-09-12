How The late President started cheating with his secretary then got her husband diplomatic posting China

Just learnt some small nugget of fact about Robert Mugabe and his marriage to Grace.

Apparently, Grace was married to some army guy when she was a secretary of Bob. But they started to cheat, long before Bob’s first wife died. Mugabe was fined for adultery, but it is what he did to Grace’s husband that is of interest.

He sent him to “further studies” in China and upon completion, the hubby was posted as an attaché in the Zimbabwean embassy in Beijing. Whereas, embassy officials serve for like 4 years, the former hubby had to serve for like 24 years, because, “Mugabe could not take chances”.

Mugabe was kind. Some men, starting from David and Uriah, to Sudan’s Omar Al-Bashir, have suffered worse fate.

The biggest tragedy in the life of a man is a rich or powerful man to develop interest in your woman. Because in such matters, values are very elastic. Other men who came close to Grace didn’t survive their lust for Grace.

In Kenya, do we have such love stories…I won’t mind stealing a novel from such.

Meanwhile

Madame Nairobi huvaa vile wanataka kuenda kwa malls for late night shopping.

You can’t go there with your old father.

Some of them are with their hubbies. Or boyfriends.

Sometimes naskia tu kuwauliza if they are comfortable with their wimenz’s dressing.

But it is a free world.

Wacha bachelor abebe maziwa.

Midday Mass

Listening to this sermon by Pr. Wesley Knight and he offers a very counterintuitive approach to understanding our Christianity. He is talking about Samson.

He says, strength is defined not by what we say No to, but what we say Yes to.

We define our spiritual strength to God by what we say NO to. Which is a bad trap.

If you got bundles, some 40 minutes on you and wanna be uplifted, you can check it on YouTube. Search, “Pr. Knight Wesley Wining by Losing.”